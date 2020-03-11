Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ross, Magic upend Grizzlies, 120-115

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 08:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 08:18 IST
Ross, Magic upend Grizzlies, 120-115

Terrence Ross highlighted his 24-point performance with five 3-pointers to lift the visiting Orlando Magic to a 120-115 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. Michael Carter-Williams scored 20 points to eclipse his previous season-best total of 17, set during Orlando's win over Minnesota on Friday.

Nikola Vucevic recorded 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Magic, who overcame a 17-point deficit to post their third win in a row overall and seventh in their last nine games against Memphis. Jonas Valanciunas collected 27 points and 16 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who appeared poised to avenge a 118-86 setback in Orlando on Nov. 8 and match their win total (33) from 2018-19 before being outscored 70-52 in the second half.

Memphis cut into a nine-point deficit as Dillon Brooks converted a four-point play and Tyus Jones drained a 3-pointer to trim Orlando's lead to 110-108. The Grizzlies forged a tie at 112 nearly two minutes later before Ross drained a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions. Jones countered by sinking all three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt with 39.7 seconds left. Ross misfired on a pullup jumper on the next possession, however Jones' bid for a tying 3-pointer caromed off the front rim.

The Grizzlies pulled within one with 5:48 remaining before Orlando answered with a flourish. Vucevic and D.J. Augustin made a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions before James Ennis III added a pair of foul shots to push the advantage to 110-101. Anthony Tolliver's 3-pointer ignited a 13-4 run in the second quarter to give the Grizzlies a 50-35 lead, with Josh Jackson and Ja Morant each connecting from beyond the arc to cap the run. Morant's 3-pointer was Memphis' seventh of the game.

The Grizzlies shot 53.8 percent from the floor (21 of 39) and 57.1 percent from the 3-point range (8 of 14) en route to seizing a 63-50 lead at intermission. Valanciunas scored Memphis' first six points of the game and finished the first quarter with 11 to pace the Grizzlies to a 35-27 lead.

Memphis played without Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee), Brandon Clarke (quad), Justise Winslow (back) and Grayson Allen (hip). --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Financial stories - March 10

Call centre workers, Zumba dance teachers among new S.Korea coronavirus cases

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Biden wins hard-fought Michigan, deals major blow to Sanders

Joe Biden decisively won Michigans Democratic primary on Tuesday, seizing a key battleground state that helped propel Bernie Sanders insurgent candidacy four years ago. The former vice presidents victory there, as well as in Missouri and Mi...

Chinese city in Hubei reverses relaxation policy, to continue transport ban

Qianjiang city in Chinas Hubei province said on Wednesday it will continue with strict transportation bans, revoking a policy of relaxation that was announced on Tuesday.The city said in an announcement on WeChat that it will continue to im...

Aldridge scores 24 in return to rally Spurs past Mavs

LaMarcus Aldridge poured in 24 points, nine of them in a pivotal late-game stretch, as the San Antonio Spurs rallied to beat the visiting Dallas Mavericks 119-109 on Tuesday and snap a two-game losing streak. The Spurs trailed by five point...

China's new coronavirus cases rise on infections from abroad

China reported an uptick in new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, reversing four straight days of fewer new cases, driven by infected individuals arriving from abroad.Mainland China had 24 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, the Nation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020