Leonard-led Clippers roll over Warriors

Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high-tying 23 points in 25 minutes Tuesday night, helping the visiting Los Angeles Clippers repeat their Chase Center opening night performance with a 131-107 victory over the Golden State Warriors. The win was the Clippers' seventh in their last eight games, the only loss in the run coming 112-103 against the rival Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Dragan Bender matched Leonard's total with 23 points for Golden State, which snapped a 10-game home losing streak in its previous game, a 118-114 win over Philadelphia on Saturday. Like in the Clippers' first visit, when they helped raise the curtain on the new San Francisco Arena by scoring the first 14 points of the game back in October, the visitors bolted from the gate and never looked back.

Paul George, who missed the earlier meeting while rehabbing offseason shoulder surgeries, had three hoops -- including a 3-pointer -- in a 14-4, game-opening burst. The Clippers went on to lead by as many as 13 in the first quarter, 28 at halftime and 30 in the first minute of the third period before coasting home to their third straight win over the Warriors this season.

In clinching their first season-series win over Golden State since 2006, the Clippers have averaged a 17.3-point margin of victory in the three wins. The 131-point total was the fifth-most for a Golden State visitor this season, 10 fewer than the Clippers put up in their 141-122 win in the Warriors' opener, a night on which LA shot an arena-record 62.5 percent. The 141 points have since been matched by Dallas.

The Clippers finished at an even 50.0 percent in the rematch. Leonard, who helped close down Oracle Arena in Oakland with a championship-clinching win in Game 6 of the NBA Finals last June, hit nine of his 14 shots.

On a night when Lou Williams was given the game off, six other Clippers scored in double figures, with Reggie Jackson going for 16, George and Patrick Beverley 15 apiece, Montrezl Harrell 14, JaMychal Green 13 and Landry Shamet 10. Ivica Zubac had four points to go with a game-high 12 rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins had 21 points for the Warriors, who once again were without Stephen Curry, out with the flu. Jordan Poole totaled 17 points, Eric Paschall 12 and Ky Bowman 11, while Marquese Chriss recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

