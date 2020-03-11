Javelin thrower Shivpal Singh qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

India's javelin thrower Shivpal Singh on Tuesday qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020. The ace thrower managed to record a throw of 85.47m at the ACNW League Meeting in South Africa.

With this throw, he crossed the benchmark of 85m. Shivpal qualifies for Olympics! Great news for India in track and field as #ShivpalSingh qualifies for #Tokyo2020 in men's javelin throw after an effort of 85.47m at the ACNW League Meeting in South Africa. Qualification mark was 85m," SAI Media tweeted.

The athlete became the second Indian javelin thrower after Neeraj Chopra to qualify for the mega event in Tokyo. In January, Neeraj had recorded a throw of 87.86 at the ACNW League Meet.

Chopra was bogged down by an elbow injury, and this event was thrower's first competitive event after full recovery. The elbow injury had forced Neeraj to miss competitive action for the bulk of 2019.(ANI)

