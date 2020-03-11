Left Menu
SAI suspend biometric attendance across all centres

In the wake of coronavirus scare, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has suspended biometric attendance at all regional centres and will implement manual attendance from today onwards.

SAI logo. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of coronavirus scare, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has suspended biometric attendance at all regional centres and will implement manual attendance from today onwards. "All regional SAI centres to implement manual attendance from today onwards. SAI has given an order to all regional centres to follow the guidelines. All coaches athletes officials will sign on register," as per SAI sources.

The SAI headquarter will implement the manual attendance from March 12. "SAI HQ will also implement the manual attendance from tomorrow as the number of people in SAI HQ is higher so one day has been given to prepare everything accordingly," the source added.

Earlier on March 6, the central government had requested all the ministries and departments to discontinue their biometric attendance system in wake of the spread of coronavirus in the national capital. The Indian government had advised all National Sports Federations (NSF) to exercise caution while planning foreign competitions and training for the teams and individual athletes in the light of the importance of competitions which contribute to Olympic qualification. (ANI)

