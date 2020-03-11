Left Menu
Development News Edition

For Bhuvi, all international matches important even in T20 WC year

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dharamsala
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 14:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 14:48 IST
For Bhuvi, all international matches important even in T20 WC year

India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Wednesday differed with his skipper Virat Kohli on the significance of ODIs in a Twenty20 World Cup year, saying that all international matches are important and another bad series will be confidence-denting. After the 0-3 drubbing in New Zealand recently last month, Kohli had said that ODIs hardly have any significance in a calendar year that features a Twenty20 World Cup. "International matches are important. We just lost a series in New Zealand and you all are aware of the reactions after that. Our aim is to win the series because if we don't do well, an individual's confidence also gets affected," Bhuvneshwar said on the eve of the first ODI between India and South Africa here on Thursday.

Bhuvneshwar believes that a good outing in the series will be a confidence-booster for players going into the upcoming Indian Premier League that starts on March 29. "T20 is a different thing but if we do well here, we will have confidence going into the IPL which is necessary." After missing the tour of New Zealand, Bhuvneshwar is making a comeback to the team following a successful sports hernia surgery last year.

And the 31-year-old was candid enough to admit that making a comeback is not easy for fast bowlers. "It's difficult to maintain pace when you are returning from an injury because it always plays on the mind that if you strive for pace then the injury might reoccur. The best option is such a case is to play matches as much as possible to gain confidence that you are fit," Bhuvneshwar said.

Insisting that it is good to have backup bowlers in the event of an injury, Bhuvneshwar said healthy competition is always a good sign for any team. "If we look from the team's perspective, if a bowler is injured and there are 2-3 bowlers to replace him, you know there is healthy competition," he said.

"So, it's a positive point because then you will be making your comeback with a positive mindset. You will prepare for the competition. So, it's good for the team as well as for an individual." With rain predicted on Thursday, Bhuvneshwar also hinted that India would prefer to bowl first if they win the toss. "Generally it's a good batting wicket. The dew also plays a role in the evening then it gets difficult for a bowler. In high altitude grounds, the ball also travels faster." Talking about his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bhuvneshwar said he never wanted to return to the team half fit and without playing any practice matches.

"When I started after the surgery, I started slowly. After one week I started different exercises related to bowling and then when I felt I am fit, I started bowling at the nets and played matches," he said. "...I didn't want to return without playing a practice match." It was an optional practice session for India on Wednesday which skipper Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya skipped.

Pandya is returning to the side after a six-month injury lay-off. He suffered a back injury during last year's ODI World Cup that required a surgery..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus infection may start showing symptoms in five days: Study

Using publicly available data on the novel coronavirus, researchers have estimated that the average incubation period from the point of infection to the onset of symptoms for the deadly disease caused by the virus is 5.1 days. According to ...

Dharamsala ODI: Coronavirus, rain affect ticket sales

The novel coronavirus outbreak and inclement weather here have affected the ticket sales for the opening ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa. Only 16,000 tickets out of 22,000 were sold till Tuesday for the series o...

Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank: ministry

A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli forces during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry announced. Mohammed Hamayel, 15, died as a result of being shot in the face with live ammunition b...

Olympiacos FC's players, staff test negative for coronavirus

Football club Olympiacos FC on Wednesday confirmed that all of its players and staff have tested negative for coronavirus. This revelation by the club comes after their owner Evangelos Marinakis had tested positive for the coronavirus.Olymp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020