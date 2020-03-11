Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ranji Trophy final: Bengal trail Saurashtra by 291 runs at stumps on day three

Bengal still trails Saurashtra by 291 runs after the conclusion of day three of the ongoing Ranji Trophy final on Wednesday here at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Rajkot (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 17:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 17:15 IST
Ranji Trophy final: Bengal trail Saurashtra by 291 runs at stumps on day three
Bengal's Akash Deep in action against Saurashtra (Photo/ BCCI Domestic Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bengal still trails Saurashtra by 291 runs after the conclusion of day three of the ongoing Ranji Trophy final on Wednesday here at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Bengal ended day three at 134/3 after bundling out Saurashtra for 425 in the first innings.

Bengal's openers Sudip Kumar Gharami (26) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (9) enabled the side to get off to a steady start as they put on 35 runs for the first wicket, however, Saurashtra staged a comeback as the hosts managed to send both batsmen back to the pavilion. Easwaran's dismissal sparked outrage as he was given out to a ball that seemed to be going down the leg-side. He opted for a review, but the limited use of DRS in the finals, replays showed that the ball was a fair delivery with the impact in front of leg-stump. There was no ball-tracking available, and as a result, the on-field decision remained intact.

Manoj Tiwary and Sudip Chatterjee then retrieved the innings for Bengal as the duo put on 89 runs for the third wicket, but as soon as Bengal started to gain an upper hand, Chirag Jani sent Tiwary (35) back to the pavilion in the 53rd over, reducing Bengal to 124/3. Chatterjee and Wriddhiman Saha ensured that the side does not lose any more wickets before the close of play on day three. Chatterjee and Saha are currently unbeaten on 35 and 4 respectively.

Resuming day three at 384/8, Saurashtra lost its ninth wicket early as Chirag Jani (14) was sent back to the pavilion by Akash Deep in the 161st over of the innings. Jaydev Unadkat who came out to bat last, formed a crucial 38-run stand with Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, taking Saurashtra's total past the 420-run mark.

Shahbaz Ahmed dismissed Unadkat (20) in the 171st over of the innings, to bowl out Saurashtra for 425 runs. For Bengal, Akash Deep scalped four wickets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Posters of anti-CAA protestors in Lucknow: UP moves SC against HC order

The Uttar Pradesh government moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging the Allahabad High Court order directing the state adminstration to remove posters of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests. The appeal filed by the...

Youth Cong holds protest against BJP on Madhya Pradesh developments

Members of the Indian Youth Congress on Wednesday held a protest against the BJP here and alleged that it was trying to horse-trade Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh in a bid to topple the Kamal Nath-led government in the state. The protest...

Cost of carrying freight likely to be reduced with 2 new dedicated freight corridors: Goyal

With the implementation of two dedicated freight corridors, the cost of carrying freight is likely to be reduced, the railways ministry told parliament on Wednesday. In a written reply in Lok Sobha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the mi...

HIGHLIGHTS-UK announces budget plan as coronavirus risks mount

British finance minister Rishi Sunak delivered the first annual budget statement of Prime Minister Boris Johnsons new government on Wednesday. Below are highlights from the speechCORONAVIRUS I want to get straight to the issue most on every...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020