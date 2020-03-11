Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAI shuts its south centre in Bengaluru over coronavirus scare

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 17:40 IST
SAI shuts its south centre in Bengaluru over coronavirus scare

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has locked down its southern centre here as a precaution in the wake of the city recording four coronavirus cases in two days. With four new coronavirus cases being reported, the SAI south centre chose to close the facility on Tuesday.

Also, those training at the facility have been advised not to leave the campus keeping in mind the extraordinary situation. "In view of the coronavirus situation, it was decided to lock down the SAI centre here. As top athletes train here, we cannot take chances with their health and hence the move," a source said.

Among those training at the centre including the national men's and women's hockey teams, which have booked berths in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, athletes and sportspersons from various other disciplines. Sources said as the hockey teams were preparing at the facility, the SAI did not want to take chances with their health and chose to close it.

They also said the top athletes training at the Bengaluru centre have been advised against training with non-campers. The source added the lockdown will be in place "until further orders and advice from the government" and all visitors will be monitored thoroughly at the three gates.

"We are monitoring things and all visitors are checked at the three gates before being allowed entry. The temperatures of visitors are checked before they are let in," the source said. The popular 'Come and Play' scheme, which allows civilians to use the facilities at the SAI centre, would be closed until further orders.

Under the scheme, outsiders get to use facilities at the SAI Centre, especially for football and swimming. The coronavirus outbreak has claimed over 4,000 lives and infected more than 100,000 people globally, with India so far reporting 60 positive cases.

It has either cancelled or postponed many sporting events across the world..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Electric vehicle push struggles to accelerate in Pakistan

By Imran Mukhtar ISLAMABAD, March 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As Pakistans first-ever electric three-wheeled rickshaws start to roll off the assembly line, the country is struggling to build momentum for its shift to electric vehicles i...

We are not bad players of short ball: Rahane

Insisting that Indians are not bad players of short-ball, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Wednesday said the teams bad run in New Zealand was largely due to the wind factor. Rahane, who had scores of 46, 29 in Wellington and 7, 9 in Chr...

Govt will be formed under Shivraj's leadership, says Yashodhara Raje Scindia

BJP MLA Yashodhara Raje Scindia on Wednesday termed joining of Jyotiraditya Scindia into Bharatiya Janata Party BJP as Ghar Wapasi Home coming and said that said former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will form government in Madhya Pra...

Posters of anti-CAA protestors in Lucknow: UP moves SC against HC order

The Uttar Pradesh government moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging the Allahabad High Court order directing the state adminstration to remove posters of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests. The appeal filed by the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020