Olympics dream soar high as 74 Indian athletes attain qualification

As many as 74 athletes, who have qualified for Tokyo 2020 Olympics, will show their grit and determination to realise India's long-cherished dream to score the medal in double-digit in the global sporting event.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 18:44 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 18:44 IST
Olympics logo. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 74 athletes, who have qualified for Tokyo 2020 Olympics, will show their grit and determination to realise India's long-cherished dream to score the medal in double-digit in the global sporting event. These athletes represent a range of games including boxing, shooting, hockey, wrestling, archery, and athletics.

In the ongoing Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers, nine Indian boxers have cemented their place for the upcoming global event in Tokyo 2020. These boxers include Mary Kom, Lovlina Borgohain, Amit Panghal. On Tuesday, javelin thrower Shivpal Singh also cemented his place for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after registering a throw of 85.47m at the ACNW League Meeting in South Africa.

As far as archery is concerned, India has three men's quota in the recurve event -- Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das, and Pravin Jadhav, while one woman -- Deepika Kumari -- will represent in the recurve event. In athletics, Irfan Kolothum Thodi (men's 20km racewalk), Avinash Sable (men's 3000m steeplechase), Neeraj Chopra (men's javelin throw), Bhawna Jat (women's 20km racewalk) and team of Muhammed Anas, VK Vismaya, Jisna Mathew and Tom Nirmal Noah (4*400m mixed relay team) carry India's hope for medals.

The hope of winning the medals in hockey will be immense as both men's and women's have qualified for the event. A total of 16 athletes will be in hockey squad respectively in both men's and women's events. India has attained the most number of slots in shooting and the country can have their hopes on the likes of Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Divyansh Singh Panwar, and Deepak Kumar.

The country will have a total of 15 athletes in the sport of shooting in Tokyo. In Wrestling, Ravi Kumar, Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, and Vinesh Phogat have qualified for the Olympics. The Tokyo Olympics will take place from July 24 to August 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

