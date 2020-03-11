Left Menu
All England Open: Sindhu defeats Beiwen Zhang to advance in second-round

Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Wednesday progressed to the second round of the All England Open 2020 at Arena Birmingham here.

  • ANI
  • Birmingham
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 19:16 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 19:16 IST
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Wednesday progressed to the second round of the All England Open 2020 at Arena Birmingham here. Sindhu defeated American shuttler Beiwen Zhang in straight games 21-14, 21-17 in the first round. The match lasted for about 42 minutes.

The Indian shuttler had the upper hand in the match and despite getting a fight from the American in the second game, Sindhu outclassed her opponent. Later in the day, Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal, Sai Praneeth, Parupalli Kashyap, Lakshya Sen, mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy, and women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will play their respective first-round matches. (ANI)

