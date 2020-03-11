Left Menu
Development News Edition

Great mood in the camp: Ravindra Jadeja ahead of first ODI against Proteas

Ahead of the first ODI against South Africa, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday shared an all smiles picture with the teammates from the Men in Blue's practice session.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 19:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 19:41 IST
Great mood in the camp: Ravindra Jadeja ahead of first ODI against Proteas
Indian players in all smiles ahead of first ODI against South Africa. . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the first ODI against South Africa, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday shared an all smiles picture with the teammates from the Men in Blue's practice session. Jadeja posted the picture on Twitter and wrote, "Laughs all around Great mood in the camp."

In the photo, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant, Shubhman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan can be seen laughing during the practice session. In the other picture, Jadeja is smiling along with Jasprit Bumrah and Prithvi Shaw.

The 31-year-old all-rounder last featured in the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. He scored 9 and 16* and scalped two wickets in the game. After the return of all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the Indian squad, Jadeja will have a tough fight for his spot in the playing eleven.

India's ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C ), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill. South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan.

The first ODI will be played in Dharamsala on March 11 while the other two matches will be played in Lucknow and Kolkata on March 15 and 18, respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. eyes tax relief, airline support, cash to workers to counteract coronavirus

The Trump administration plans to offset economic impacts of the fast-spreading coronavirus with aid to workers and businesses that will pump hundreds of billions of dollars into the U.S. economy, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawm...

Wish things could have been resolved within party: Sachin Pilot on Scindia's exit

On a day Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP, Rajasthan Congress chief and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot termed the development unfortunate, saying he wished things could have been fixed within the party collaborativelyUnfortunate to s...

529 CAPF personnel killed in 5 years; jobs on compassionate grounds provided in 64 cases: Govt

A total of 529 CAPF personnel have been killed in the line of duty in the last five years and a family member each in 64 of these cases have been provided jobs under the compassionate appointment scheme, the government informed Parliament o...

10 coronavirus positive cases in Maha: Uddhav Thackeray

Two persons from Mumbai on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of such cases in Maharashtra to 10, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said. There are eight coronavirus positive cases in Pune, the chief minister told re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020