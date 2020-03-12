Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Revamped Fed Cup finals postponed due to coronavirus threat

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 01:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 00:45 IST
Tennis-Revamped Fed Cup finals postponed due to coronavirus threat
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The inaugural edition of the multi-nation Fed Cup finals that were scheduled to be held in Budapest next month was postponed on Wednesday due to the coronavirus outbreak in a big blow to governing body International Tennis Federation (ITF). The finals event, originally scheduled to take place from April 14-19 at the Laszlo Papp Sport Arena in Budapest, was postponed after Hungary banned public gatherings of more than 100 people indoors and 500 people outdoors.

"After careful consideration and close discussion with the ITF Board, the Local Organising Committee ... it is with regret that the ITF has announced the postponement of the Fed Cup Finals," the ITF said in a statement https://www.fedcup.com/en/news/317110.aspx. The Fed Cup became the latest top-notch tennis tournament to be hit by the virus this week after the prestigious Indian Wells event was called off at the last minute because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus in Southern California.

The ITF said new dates for the Fed Cup will be announced only after it takes stock of the situation, but the governing body committed to hold the event in 2020. After the launch of the rebranded Davis Cup Finals in Madrid in November, the ITF's flagship women's team event was poised for a similar change of format.

The old format, in which two teams emerged from the World Group to contest an end-of-season final, was cast aside. It was replaced by a glittering week-long event in the Hungarian capital boasting $18 million in prize money - on a par with the men's Davis Cup - featuring 12 nations with many of the world's leading women players.

The competing players at the week-long event would have split $12 million with the rest going to federations. "We are extremely disappointed to have to make this decision, but we will not risk the safety and welfare of players, captains, event staff or spectators," ITF President David Haggerty said.

"This decision has not been made lightly." The Fed Cup playoffs, due to be held from April 17-18 in eight locations around the world, were also postponed.

The Fed Cup finals is an Olympic qualification event and the ITF said it was working with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to address any impact it would have on athletes' qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Trump's radical plan to waive payroll tax would punch hole in Social Security, Medicare budgets

President Donald Trump has picked his favorite weapon to fight the economic fallout from the coronavirus - an elimination of the payroll tax on workers gross earnings that is used to fund national retirement programs.Trump advisers on the W...

Starbucks and others shut shops in Italy amid coronavirus lockdown

From Starbucks to Giorgio Armani, several Italian and foreign groups shut down their shops in Italy as the country fights to contain the worst outbreak of coronavirus outside China. After an initial lockdown in the north failed to prevent t...

Coronavirus: Air India announces temporary suspension of services to Rome, Milan, Seoul

National carrier Air India on Wednesday night announced temporary suspension of its flight services to Rome, Milan, and Seoul. While services to Rome Italy are being discontinued from March 15 to March 25, flight operations to Milan Italy a...

Spain shuts Prado, other Madrid museums due to coronavirus

All of Madrids state-run museums, including the Prado, the Reina Sofia and the Thyssen-Bornemisza, will be closed to the public due to the coronavirus epidemic that has hit the Spanish capital, authorities said on Wednesday. The measure tak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020