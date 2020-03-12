Rangers suspend LHP Mendez for seeking outside medical care

The Texas Rangers suspended left-handed pitcher Yohander Mendez on Wednesday after he sought unauthorized medical care, according to general manager Jon Daniels. Daniels said Mendez, 25, was in violation of his contract, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported, but the GM didn't go into detail.

The length of Mendez's suspension is not clear. To seek outside medical opinions, players need to ask permission from the team, and any doctors involved must be on a list pre-approved by the club and MLB.

Mendez, who has been bothered by shoulder inflammation this spring, will remain in Arizona during the suspension, according to Daniels. He has not pitched in a game this spring. Last March, Mendez was initially ruled out for the first half of the season because of an elbow injury, but his current arm problems are not related to that.

Because of the elbow injury, he made only three relief appearances in 2019, compiling a 1-0 record with a 5.79 ERA while allowing four hits and five walks in 4 2/3 innings. In 2018, Mendez pitched in eight games (five starts) for the Rangers, compiling a 2-2 record and a 5.53 ERA in 27 2/3 innings. He had appeared in parts of three previous seasons for Texas as well and has gone 2-3 with a 6.28 ERA in 17 games (five starts) in the majors.

--Field Level Media

