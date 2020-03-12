Spring training roundup: Nats top Astros as Strasburg deals

Right-hander Stephen Strasburg, the reigning World Series Most Valuable Player, enjoyed his strongest spring outing as his Washington Nationals rallied for a 6-2 win over the Houston Astros in West Palm Beach, Fla. On the heels of his two victories over Houston in the 2019 World Series, Strasburg went five innings and allowed one run and two hits. He struck out four without a walk.

The Nationals trailed 1-0 entering the ninth inning, but exploded for six runs in the frame with the help of five hits, four walks and two wild pitches -- both of which allowed runs to score. Emilio Benifacio went 2-for-2 with a run scored for Washington. Bryan De La Cruz homered for the Astros. Red Sox 3, Rays 1

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez struck out 10 in four scoreless innings while Jackie Bradley Jr. and Matt Lucroy each had two hits as visiting Boston downed Tampa Bay in Port Charlotte, Fla. Brian O'Grady hit a home run for the Rays. Marlins 3, Yankees 1

Garrett Cooper had two hits and two runs scored while right-hander Sandy Alcantara pitched five strong innings of one-run ball as host Miami defeated New York in Jupiter, Fla. Yankees reliever Luis Cessa struck out seven in 3 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and no walks. Braves 3, Twins 2

Left-hander Max Fried danced around a pair of hits and five walks to throw 4 2/3 scoreless innings and Peter O'Brien went deep as visiting Atlanta beat Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla. Right-handed starter Jose Berrios gave up three runs in 4 1/3 innings, striking out five. Blue Jays 14, Orioles 2

Randal Grichuk led a 14-hit attack by going 3-for-3 with a pair of two-run home runs, finishing with five RBIs, as host Toronto blasted Baltimore in Dunedin, Fla. Bo Bichette, Danny Jansen, Santiago Espinal and Andy Burns also homered for the Blue Jays, and Steve Wilkerson went deep for the Orioles. Mets 7, Cardinals 3

Two-time National League Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom gave up just one hit, a Matt Carpenter solo homer, in four dominant innings and J.T. Davis homered as host New York defeated St. Louis in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Lane Thomas added a home run for the Cardinals. Giants 6, Rangers 4 (5 innings)

Austin Slater singled and doubled, knocking in two runs, as visiting San Francisco beat Texas in a rain-shorted game that was called after five innings in Surprise, Ariz. Sam Travis homered for the Rangers and Todd Frazier drove in a pair with a double. Royals-Indians (canceled, rain)

Kansas City's home game against Cleveland was called off because of inclement weather in Goodyear, Ariz., after a steady downpour made field conditions too difficult to play. The game will not be made up. White Sox-Rockies (canceled, rain)

The Chicago-Colorado game was canceled after rain prevented the start of the game in Scottsdale, Ariz. No alternative makeup date is expected to be announced. A's-Angels (canceled, rain)

After the start of the game was initially pushed back because of rain, the game between Oakland and Los Angeles was later canceled because of inclement weather in Tempe, Ariz. No makeup date has been scheduled. --Field Level Media

