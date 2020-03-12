Left Menu
Pelicans-Kings postponed as NBA officially on hiatus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 08:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 08:32 IST
The NBA canceled a schedule game between the New Orleans Pelicans and host Sacramento Kings on Wednesday minutes after the delayed scheduled tipoff, bringing to an end a wild day during which the NBA announced an indefinite suspension of all games because of the coronavirus pandemic. Less than two hours earlier, the NBA announced that at the conclusion of Wednesday night the regular season would be suspended "until further notice" after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19, the strain of coronavirus at the heart of the current outbreak.

The announcement came shortly after a game between the Utah Jazz and the host Oklahoma City Thunder was called off moments before tipoff. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the player in question is Utah center Rudy Gobert, and that players from the Jazz and Thunder were being quarantined at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. Gobert was reportedly not at the arena.

The Jazz later confirmed one of their players preliminary tested positive for COVID-19, though they did not name the player. In Sacramento, referee Courtney Kirkland was not on the court as game time neared. Kirkland worked Monday's game between the Jazz and Toronto Raptors.

After teams left the court and officials huddled for a bit, it was announced through the PA system that the game was postponed. --Field Level Media

