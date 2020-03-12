Left Menu
Kings dump Senators, run winning streak to seven

Gabriel Vilardi and Martin Frk scored third-period goals as the host Los Angeles Kings extended their winning streak to seven games with a 3-2 victory Wednesday over the Ottawa Senators. Trevor Lewis also scored and Cal Petersen made 24 saves as the Kings were able to move out of last place in the Western Conference with the victory. The Kings also ended a three-game losing streak against the Senators.

Bobby Ryan and Jayce Hawryluk scored goals for the Senators, who lost on consecutive nights in Southern California after winning four of five games. Goalie Craig Anderson made 36 saves. Frk scored the go-ahead goal with less than five minutes remaining, taking a pass from Vilardi and pushing a shot between the pads of Anderson. It was Frk's sixth goal of the season.

Vilardi tied the score 2-2 at 9:12 of the third period when he fired a shot through traffic from the top of the right circle and past Anderson. It was the rookie's third goal in 10 career games and second score in his last three contests. After a scoreless second-period, Hawryluk gave the Senators a 2-1 lead less than two minutes into the third period when he redirected a puck past Peterson while standing directly in front of the goalie. It was Hawryluk's third of the season.

The game started quickly. Barely 15 seconds after the opening puck drop, the Senators took the puck the length of the ice, with Brady Tkachuk firing a pass from behind the Kings' goal to Ryan near the penalty spot in the left circle. Ryan one-timed a shot past Peterson just 29 seconds into the game for his fifth goal of the season. The Kings tied the score midway through the first period when Lewis took a pass from Adrian Kempe, redirected a shot into the pads of Anderson, and then scored on the put-back between Anderson's pads. It was Lewis' sixth of the season.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

