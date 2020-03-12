Left Menu
Olympics-Tokyo 2020 torch lit behind closed doors in ancient Olympia

  • Athens
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 15:52 IST
  • Created: 12-03-2020 15:44 IST
Representative Image

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch was lit by the rays of the sun in ancient Olympia on Thursday to mark the final step towards the July 24-Aug 9 Games, currently in question because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Actress Xanthi Georgiou, in the role of high priestess, used a parabolic mirror in a scaled-down ceremony closed to spectators at the site of the ancient Greek Olympics to ignite the torch and mark the start of a torch relay. The torch will be handed over to Tokyo Games organizers in Athens on March 19.

