Ranji Trophy final: Bengal trail Saurashtra by 71 runs at stumps on day four

Bengal trails Saurashtra by 71 runs after the conclusion of day four of the ongoing Ranji Trophy final on Thursday here at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Bengal ended day four at 354/6 after bundling out Saurashtra for 425 in the first innings.

Resuming day four at 134/3, Wriddhiman Saha and Sudip Chatterjee piled on the misery on Saurashtra bowlers as the duo looked firm at the crease. Both batsmen put on a partnership of 101 runs, and their stand saw both batters going past the half-century mark. Saurashtra finally staged a comeback in the match as the side dismissed Chatterjee (81), Saha (64) and Shahbaz Ahmed (16) in quick succession, reducing Bengal to 263/6.

Anustup Majumdar and Arnab Nandi then retrieved the innings for Bengal. Both batsmen ensured that the side does not lose any more wickets before the close of play on day four. Majumdar and Nandi are currently unbeaten on 58 and 28 respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.