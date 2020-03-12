ISL final between ATK, Chennaiyin FC to be played behind closed doors

The Indian Super League final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC will be played behind closed doors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatordaa, the organisers confirmed on Thursday. "Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), owing to the current preventive measures against COVID-19, has decided to hold the season's final behind closed doors," the ISL said in an official statement.

The organisers have also said that the process of ticket refunds will soon be initiated. The development comes a day after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared coronavirus a global pandemic, and against the backdrop of the Central government suspending all visas to April 15 as part of the measures to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

The Health Ministry has also advised all the federations to avoid large gatherings. Earlier in the day, Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports revealed that all international sporting events have been temporarily suspended in the country amid the coronavirus outbreak.

All the international sporting events that were scheduled in the country have been temporarily suspended. So far as domestic tournaments are concerned, we are advising everyone to follow the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry and try to avoid mass gatherings," Rijiju told reporters. "Everyone should look to follow these instructions as the health of everyone is important. Around the world, matches are taking place but they are doing it behind closed doors," he said. (ANI)

