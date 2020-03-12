Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 aftermath: Fans out as govt directive forces Indian sports behind closed doors

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 18:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 18:18 IST
COVID-19 aftermath: Fans out as govt directive forces Indian sports behind closed doors

The money-spinning IPL mulled a closed-door edition in a desperate bid to avoid cancellation as Indian sports went into quarantine after a government directive to keep the fans out to prevent the deadly COVID-19 pandemic from spreading. "...ensure that no public gathering takes place in any sporting event. In the event the sporting event cannot be avoided, the same could be done without allowing gathering of people, including spectators," read an order from the Sports ministry.

The directive is set to ensure that the remaining two ODIs between India and South Africa in Lucknow and Kolkata, the Indian Super League football tournament final in Goa, and the last day of the Ranji Trophy summit clash in Rajkot are played in front of empty stadiums. On the IPL, the BCCI maintained a stoic silence but the Sports Ministry dropped enough hints that it could be held in empty stadiums too due to the deadly outbreak even as foreign players were ruled out till April 15 following government-imposed travel restrictions. The event is due to start on March 29 in Mumbai.

The Ministry of Externa Affairs has also advised the BCCI "not do it at this time but if the organisers want to go ahead, it is their decision". This came a day after organisers of badminton's India Open, starting March 24, decided they won't allow spectators this year.

Besides, the Paralympic Committee of India decided to put on hold all national and state championships till April 15, keeping in mind government directions. The IPL's fate would be up for discussion at the event's Governing Council meeting on Saturday and the BCCI has decided to adopt a wait and watch policy till then.

Sports Secretary Radhey Shyam Julaniya told PTI that sporting events in the country can continue but without the presence of crowds. "We have asked all the NSFs, including the BCCI, to follow the Health Ministry's latest advisory, which says public gatherings should be avoided in all events, including sporting activities," Julaniya told PTI.

"The sporting events can go on but the advisory needs to be followed," he added. The government on Wednesday suspended all visas, barring a few categories like diplomatic and employment, in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus as cases across India rose to more than 70.

The outbreak, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday, has led to more than 4,000 deaths and left over 100,000 infected globally. In India, Karnataka and Delhi have declared COVID-19 epidemic -- the two states are home to IPL teams Royal Challengers Bangalore (led by Virat Kohli) and Delhi Capitals.

The shooting World Cup and the Indian Open golf tournament are the major events that have been postponed in the Indian sporting calendar so far. In another development, the Indian boxing team, returning from the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jordan, will be asked to stay "home-quarantined" even though all the members have got the necessary health clearances.

A total of 13 boxers and almost an equal number of coaching staff arrive back on Thursday after clinching an unprecedented nine Olympic slots in the qualifiers which concluded on Wednesday in Amman. "They will be asked to quarantine themselves at their homes or hostel rooms for a few days. They have, however, been given the necessary health clearances by the Jordanian Olympic association," Boxing Federation of India's Executive Director R K Sacheti told PTI.

The coronavirus outbreak has also led to speculation over the fate of the Tokyo Olympics this year. The International Olympic Committee (IOC), however, has insisted that the Games will be held as scheduled in July-August..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Stocks, oil plunge as Trump travel ban fans recession fears

Stock markets tumbled across the globe and oil prices slumped Thursday after President Donald Trump banned all travel from mainland Europe to the United States for a month to fight the coronavirus pandemic, ramping up fears of worldwide rec...

Polish president asks banks to let clients delay repayments

Polish President Andrzej Duda asked banks on Thursday to allow clients to delay payment of loan installments for several months to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. I hope that by Monday ... this will be jointly coordi...

Pakistan's coronavirus tally rises to 21

A 31-year-old resident of Gilgit Baltistan was tested positive for novel coronavirus, bringing Pakistans total number of cases to 21, a health official said on Thursday. The new victim returned from Iran on February 25, said government spok...

Two held for killing man, having sex with corpse in South Delhi

Two people allegedly murdered a man and had unnatural sex with the body following an altercation in South Delhis Neb Sarai area, police said on Thursday. The accused, natives of Jharkhand and Bihar, had fled to Patna after the crime from wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020