Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Football in Netherlands suspended until April 1

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Amsterdam
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 20:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 20:54 IST
Soccer-Football in Netherlands suspended until April 1

All football in the Netherlands has been suspended until the end of the month because of the coronavirus epidemic, which means the Dutch national team have cancelled warm-up matches ahead of the European Championship. The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) said on Thursday all league games, as well as amateur football, had been called off until April 1 following the government’s decision earlier on Thursday to ban all gatherings with more than 100 people in the hope of stemming the spread of the virus.

Previously the KNVB had called off games in the North Brabant province, but the postponements are now nationwide. The Dutch national team were due to host the United States on March 26 and Spain three days later in friendly internationals ahead of the European Championship, scheduled for June and July. Amsterdam is also one of the host cities.

Also off is the key Dutch league match between Feyenoord Rotterdam and Ajax Amsterdam, due to be played on March 22. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Italy toughens coronavirus lockdown with new measures

Italy added new restrictions on Wednesday to a lockdown imposed to fight the coronavirus, ordering bars, restaurants and most shops to close. Here are the main measures in placeSHOPS All shops must close except supermarkets, food stores, ph...

European Commission tells staff to work from home due to coronavirus -source

The European Commission has decided to require most of its staff to work from home from Monday, March 16, due to the coronavirus, a person working at the EU executive told Reuters.Only staff performing critical functions will need to presen...

Slovakia closes schools, stops international travel to battle coronavirus

Slovakia will introduce border checks, stop international travel to and from the country and close schools as it steps up measures to battle the spreading coronavirus, Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said on Thursday.The central European co...

UK moves towards tougher coronavirus measures - Scotland's Sturgeon

The United Kingdom had decided to move to the delay phase of the coronavirus response that includes more stringent measures to counter the outbreak, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday.The decision has been taken that w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020