Leicester players show symptoms of coronavirus: Rodgers

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 21:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 21:08 IST
Leicester players show symptoms of coronavirus: Rodgers
A number of Leicester players have shown symptoms of coronavirus and have been "kept away from the squad", manager Brendan Rodgers said on Thursday. As it stands, a full Premier League program is scheduled for this weekend, with third-placed Leicester due to travel to struggling Watford on Saturday, despite widespread cancellations of matches across Europe.

The game between Manchester City and Arsenal on Wednesday was postponed as a "precautionary measure" after Olympiakos owner Vangelis Marinakis tested positive for coronavirus. Leicester boss Rodgers, quoted on the club's official Twitter feed, said at his pre-match press conference that disruption would be a "shame" but public health was more important than football.

"We're guided by football and federations," he said. "We have to press on with our work and prepare as normal." "The game is all about the players and the fans," he added.

"If you have one of those not there, it's obviously not the same." Several Arsenal players are in self-isolation after Marinakis contracted coronavirus but they are expected to return to training on Friday. Marinakis met several Arsenal players when the Gunners hosted the Greek side in a Europa League match last month.

Serie A in Italy, the European country worst hit by the virus, has already suspended its matches until April 3 while France's Ligue 1 will continue its season but without spectators. Real Madrid went into quarantine on Thursday after a member of the club's basketball team tested positive for the virus and La Liga announced Spain's top two divisions will be suspended for at least two weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

