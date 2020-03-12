Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rain, coronavirus once again spoil Dharamsala's date with international cricket

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dharamsala
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 21:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 21:47 IST
Rain, coronavirus once again spoil Dharamsala's date with international cricket

The novel coronavirus outbreak and inclement weather took a toll on the first ODI between India and South Africa here on Thursday with only a few thousand spectators turning up for the match at the picturesque HPCA stadium. Even though the organisers, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) claimed that around 16,000 tickets were sold till Wednesday for the match at the 22,000 capacity stadium, it was altogether a different story by the end of the day.

Those who came to the stadium were left high and dry for the second time in six months after India's T20 game against same opposition was washed out. The first ODI of the three-match series here was always in doubt after the weather department had forecast widespread rains and thundershowers over the region on Thursday and Friday because of fresh western disturbance over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir.

In fact, it was raining here on and off since Tuesday night. A heavy spell of showers had also lashed the hill town just after India and South Africa's practice sessions on Wednesday, forcing the organisers to cover the entire playing area. Despite inclement weather and coronavirus threat, there was anticipation and hope among fans.

But it all faded as weather once again played spoilsport to an international cricket match here in little less than six months time as the match was called off without a ball being bowled because of rains. The last time an international match – a T20I against South Africa -- was washed out at the HPCA stadium here was on September 15 last year.

"It is very disappointing to return home without watching the match. We get to witness a live international match here once in a year but this coronavirus thing and rains have spoiled our party," a local fan said. The HPCA, however, had put in place huge hoardings both inside and outside of the ground, advising people about precautionary measures from coronavirus infection.

The HPCA, however, has decided to refund the tickets for the abandoned match..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

India reports first coronavirus death as positive cases rise to 74; Delhi shuts schools, theatres

India reported its first death due to coronavirus on Thursday as the number of positive cases soared to 74, with authorities taking emergency measures to contain its spread like shutting down schools, colleges and cinema halls in the nation...

Russia fines BBC World News $480 for violations

A Russian court fined BBC World News and one of its senior journalists a total of 36,000 roubles 480 on Thursday on charges of breaking broadcasting rules, Interfax news agency reported.The broadcaster and its editor-in-chief in Russia, Yek...

India require 1,880 new passenger, cargo aircraft in 2020-2038: Airbus

President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia, Anand Stanley on Thursday said that India will require over 1500 new passenger and cargo aircraft between 2020 and 2038. Anand Stanley, speaking to ANI said, India will require 1...

All England Open: Lakshya Sen makes second-round exit after losing to Viktor Axelsen

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen on Thursday crashed out of the tournament after losing his second-round match at Arena Birmingham here.Denmarks Viktor Axelsen defeated Sen in two straight games 21-17, 21-18 and advanced to the third round of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020