US Soccer Federation cancels upcoming friendlies: statement

The United States Soccer Federation cancelled upcoming men's and women's international friendlies on Thursday over concerns of the new coronavirus. The USSF said in a statement that all senior and youth team activities planned in March and April had been scrapped.

The US men's team was due to play the Netherlands on March 26 in Eindhoven and Wales on March 30 in Cardiff. The women's team were due to face Australia on April 10 in Sandy, Utah, and Brazil on April 14 at San Jose, California.

"With the health of our players, coaches, staff and fans as our main priority, US Soccer has decided it was in the best interest to cancel the majority of our upcoming domestic and international camps at all levels, including our senior Men's and Women's National Team games in March and April, due to the outbreak of COVID-19," US Soccer chief medical officer George Chiampas said. "We have been in communication with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as state and local departments of public health, and after those conversations and continuously monitoring the situation, we strongly believe this is the best decision considering the ongoing worldwide health situation." AFP PDS PDS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.