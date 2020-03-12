Major League Soccer suspending season over coronavirus

Major League Soccer announced a 30-day suspension of its season on Thursday as fears over the new coronavirus gripped sport across the United States. A day after the NBA announced a suspension of the league after a player tested positive for the virus, MLS said in a statement it was following suit.

"Major League Soccer has suspended match play for 30 days, effective immediately, as the league continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 with its medical task force and public health officials," the league said. MLS commissioner Don Garber said the suspension had been imposed after advice from health authorities.

"Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season -- based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials, and employees," said Garber. "We'd like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time."

