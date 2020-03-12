Baseball-MLB to delay start of season over coronavirus outbreak
Major League Baseball is set to delay the beginning of the regular season and suspend spring training, ESPN reported on Thursday.
The decision came after a conference call among owners on Thursday.
MLB is in the midst of spring training and the season was scheduled to start on March 26.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Major League Baseball
- ESPN