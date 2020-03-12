Left Menu
NHL latest league to put season on hold

  • Updated: 13-03-2020 00:14 IST
  • Created: 12-03-2020 23:29 IST
Representative image

The NHL put its season on pause on Thursday amid the global coronavirus pandemic, becoming the latest league to suspend operations. "The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures," commissioner Gary Bettman said in a league statement. "However, following last night's news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus -- and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point -- it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time."

The NBA suspended its season Wednesday night after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus. His teammate, Donovan Mitchell, later tested positive, per a report. On Thursday, MLS also suspended play, and MLB was expected to follow suit. Bettman made the announcement after a conference call with the Board of Governors.

In his statement, the commissioner said league officials hope to conclude the 2019-20 season. "Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup."

