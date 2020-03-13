Former Giants, Rams WR Shofner dies

Del Shofner, one of the NFL's best receivers in the late 1950s and early '60s, died Wednesday at age 85. Shofner died of natural causes in Los Angeles his daughter announced, the New York Times reported Thursday.

The Los Angeles Rams selected Shofner with the 11th overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft out of Baylor. After playing defense as a rookie (intercepting two passes and recovering a fumble in 12 games), Shofner moved to receiver before his second season, and he proceeded to lead the league with 1,097 receiving yards and while catching eight touchdown passes in 1958. He tallied 1,058 yards and eight touchdowns in the next two seasons combined before a trade to New York paired him with quarterback Y.A. Tittle for the last four seasons of Tittle's career. In 1961, '62 and '63, Shofner eclipsed 1,100 yards receiving each time and totaled 32 touchdowns while helping the Giants to three straight NFL championship games (they lost all three).

Per NFL.com, Shofner became the first player in NFL history with multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Shofner finished with 349 receptions, 6,470 yards and 51 touchdowns in his 11-year career, making five Pro Bowls, being named first-team All-Pro five times and ultimately landing on the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-1960s Team.

He also was the Rams' punter from 1958-60, averaging 42 yards per punt with a long of 66 yards. --Field Level Media

