Left Menu
Development News Edition

PGTI postpones all tournaments post March 16 due to coronavirus pandemic 42

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 09:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 09:55 IST
PGTI postpones all tournaments post March 16 due to coronavirus pandemic

All tournaments of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) from March 16 have been postponed indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The deadly disease has killed over 4000 and infected more than 1,00,000 globally.

"... keeping in mind the safety and good health of all PGTI professionals and the entire PGTI team, I regret to inform that all PGTI tournaments post 16th March 2020 are being postponed till such time the situation allows and the Government declares it safe," PGTI CEO, Uttam Singh Mundy said in a statement. "However, we will continue to take advice from the relevant authorities while monitoring the situation closely before deciding on the rescheduled dates for the events in Gujarat, Pune, Noida & Chandigarh." The Coronavirus outbreak, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday, has wrecked havoc on the sporting calender across the world, putting even the Tokyo Olympics under threat.

In India, the shooting World Cup and the Indian Open golf tournament were postponed, while badminton's India Open will be played without any spectators. Given the health hazard, the government on Wednesday suspended all visas, barring a few categories like diplomatic and employment, in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus as cases across India rose to more than 70.

The Sports Ministry also issued an advisory on Thursday to all national federations to follow the Health Ministry's advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus scare forces Nepal to shut Everest access

The Nepal government has cancelled all expeditions to Mount Everest, until further notice, due to novel coronavirus outbreak. The decision effectively ends all expedition attempts on the Everest for the year.The China Tibet Mountaineering A...

Coronavirus sparks historic market rout, global shutdown

Global stock markets suffered historic falls as panic spread on Friday over the spiraling coronavirus crisis that has killed nearly 5,000 and infected sport, schools and society across the planet. The virus has affected all areas of life, s...

STL Academy Wins Asia Book of Records for a First-of-its-kind Largest Online Workshop on Optical Fibre Technology

HYDERABAD, India, March 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- STL Academy, an endeavour by STL NSE STRTECH, to create an ecosystem of optical fibre professionals, recently won the coveted Asia Book of Records for conducting F-Tech 2.0, the largest online ...

Parliament Schedule for Friday, March 13

LOK SABHA Bills for consideration and passing-The Aircraft Amendment Bill, 2020RAJYA SABHA-Private Members Legislative BusinessPTIDV DV...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020