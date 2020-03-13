Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women's GP: Harika draws with Anna Muzychuk, remains in 7th place 41

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lausanne
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 10:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 10:34 IST
Women's GP: Harika draws with Anna Muzychuk, remains in 7th place

Indian Grandmaster Dronavalli Harika drew with Ukraine's Anna Muzychuk in the 10th round to remain seventh on the points table of the FIDE Women's Grand Prix chess tournament here. Harika has five points.

The Indian No.2 and Anna Muzychuk played out the draw in 31 moves in a Semi-Slav game late on Thursday. The world No.9 Indian faces Mariya Muzychuk, a former world champion, in the 11th and final round later on Friday.

Also on five points with Harika are Mariya Muzychuk and Antoaneta Stefanova (Bulgaria). Harika, who was in the lead in the middle part of the tournament, is out of contention for the top prize. Defeats in rounds six and eight to Alexandra Kosteniuk and Antoaneta Stefanova respectively, have hurt the Indian's chances after having picked up three points from the first four rounds.

Meanwhile, Georgian Nana Dzagnidze was joined at the top by Russian Alexandra Goryachkina. The two have 6.5 points and will meet in the final round later on Friday to probably decide the winner. While Dzagnidze was held to a draw by Alina Kashlinskaya in the 10th round, Goryachkina humbled world champion Ju Wenjun in 36 moves.

The Chinese player had recently beaten Goryachkina to claim the world crown. The 12-player tournament is the third in the series of four Grand Prix from which two players with the highest points tally would qualify for the next candidates event.

Results: Round 10: Dronavalli Harika (IND) 5 drew with Anna Muzychuk (UKR) 5.5; Alina Kashlinskaya (RUS) 5.5 drew with Nana Dzagnidze (GEO) 6.5; Antoaneta Stefanova (BUL) 5 beat Anna Muzychuk (UKR) 5; Zhansaya Abdumalik (KAZ) 6 beat Pia Cramling (SWE) 4; Alexandra Goryachkina (RUS) 5.5 beat Ju Wenjun (CHN) 4; Marie Sebag (FRA) 3.5 drew with Alexandra Kosteniuk (RUS) 3.5..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Thane court rejects bail pleas of eight quacks

A district court here rejected the bail pleas of eight quacks who have been charged for practicing medicine without valid certificates or licences. In his order on Thursday, district judge Rajesh Gupta accepted the prosecutions submission a...

Tribeca Film Festival postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

The 19th edition of Tribeca Film Festival has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus scare. The annual fest was slated to run from April 15 to 26 throughout New York City, and, for the first time ever, in New Jersey, reported Deadl...

Coronavirus: Italian couple, Thai national in isolation ward at Kolkata hospital

An Italian couple and a Thai national have been admitted to an isolation ward of a government hospital here with symptoms of novel coronavirus, an official of the health department said on Friday. Two more people are also under observation ...

Everest shut down after Nepal suspends permits over virus

Nepal on Friday suspended permits to climb Everest because of the coronavirus pandemic, closing off the worlds biggest mountain a day after China halted access from its sideNepal has suspended climbing on all mountains in the country and st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020