Cannavaro's Guangzhou hit Brazilian with hefty $430,000 fine

  • Shanghai
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 13:16 IST
  • Created: 13-03-2020 13:16 IST
Chinese champions Guangzhou Evergrande hit their Brazilian winger Fernandinho with a whopping three-million-yuan ($430,000) fine on Friday because he "seriously violated" team rules. Fabio Cannavaro's Guangzhou said in a statement that Fernandinho "refused to follow the club and head coach's arrangements" during pre-season training in Dubai.

Guangzhou, the most successful club in Chinese Super League (CSL) history and two-time Asian champions, declined to give further details. The 26-year-old Fernandinho, who began his career at Brazilian giants Flamengo, is reportedly in line to become the latest foreign-born player to get the green light to play for China.

The Chinese football season is indefinitely postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, with many clubs training overseas while they wait. Fernandinho is yet to make an appearance for Cannavaro's side, having been with Hebei China Fortune for the second half of last season.

He has spent most of his career in China with Chongqing Lifan and played 108 times in the CSL, scoring 27 goals and making 35 assists..

