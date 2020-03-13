Left Menu
English Premier League suspended until April 4

  London
  13-03-2020
The English Premier League suspended all fixtures until April 4 on Friday after a spate of coronavirus cases, including Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. "Following a meeting of shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time," the Premier League said in a statement.

Everton also announced their entire first-team squad and coaching staff have been told to self-isolate after a player reported symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Leicester City had three players go into self-isolation on Thursday and Bournemouth said goalkeeper Artur Boruc and four staff members were also self-isolating.

"Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19," said Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters. "In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority." The English Football League, which heads up the three divisions below the Premier League, and Women's Super League will also be suspended until April 3.

England's two friendly matches at home to Italy and Denmark later this month have been postponed. However, the authorities still hope to be able to resume and complete the season at a later date.

"Despite the challenges, it is the Premier League's aim is to reschedule the displaced fixtures, including those played by Academy sides, when it is safe to do so," added the Premier League statement..

