Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unadkat says hunger for India comeback stronger than ever, gets Pujara backing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rajkot
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 18:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 18:33 IST
Unadkat says hunger for India comeback stronger than ever, gets Pujara backing

Now that he is a Ranji Trophy winner, Jaydev Unadkat hopes that "people" will not talk only about his IPL riches and says the hunger to make an India comeback has never been stronger following a sensational season. Saurashtra skipper and lead pacer Unadkat picked up 67 wickets this season at 13.23 but more importantly bowled match-winning spells in both the semi-final and final in Ranji Trophy.

He took seven wickets against Gujarat and on Friday, dismissed a well-set Anustup Majumdar before effecting a run out in the same over to tilt the game decisively in his team's favour. "I still have that hunger to make a comeback. The hunger has never been stronger than this and that actually kept me going throughout the season. To be honest, it was challenging physically surviving the season. Bowling those long spells as a fast bowler in almost every game," said Unadkat after captaining Saurashtra to their maiden trophy.

"I just want to keep this phase going. I don't want to end it here. Yes, we have won the trophy and I am the happiest captain in the world right now If I can say that.” The 28-year-old last played for India in 2018, a T20 International against Bangladesh, and he played his only Test in 2010 and last of his seven ODIs in 2013. Sitting next to him and the trophy was his good friend and Saurashtra teammate Cheteshwar Pujara, who fully endorsed Unadkat's views.

"I agree Jaydev has bowled exceptionally well throughout the season. If someone takes 67 wickets in a season, I don't think there is anyone who can perform better in the Ranji Trophy. There has to be lot of importance to Ranji Trophy performance to get picked for the Indian team," Pujara said. "Jaydev was modest that he would not be thinking about the Indian call but I will be surprised if he is not picked in the Indian team," said the Test specialist who too made a crucial contribution despite being unwell.

Unadkat, who twice went for the big bucks in the IPL auction and is a main player for Rajasthan Royals, is glad that he has achieved a long pending dream. "The second question about IPL does matter a lot to me. I have been working harder than many guys, as hard as any other cricketer in the country to earn my rewards. It was not just the IPL on my mind at any time. Yes, there was auction happening and people were talking just about that but this was something I really wanted to (win Ranji Trophy).

"I wanted to do it for the team, I wanted to do it for myself. I wanted to prove to myself that I don't want to play the game for something other than cricket. I started playing this game because I was so passionate about it," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine reports first death from novel coronavirus

Ukraine on Friday reported its first death from the coronavirus as authorities said the country was closing its borders to foreigners in a bid to keep the pandemic at bayA woman who was diagnosed with the coronavirus yesterday... has died, ...

Augusta National postpones Masters golf due to coronavirus

This years Masters tournament, the seasons first major golf championship, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley announced Friday. Considering the latest information and expert an...

Coronavirus scare: Delhi HC holds emergency meeting, restricts functioning to urgent matters

The Delhi High Court on Friday held an emergency meeting to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in court premises and decided that from March 16 it will only hear urgent matters. It also decided not to insist on personal appearance of p...

Noida metro: NMRC steps up cleanliness inside coaches, stations amid coronavirus scare

Special intensive cleaning and sanitation drives are being undertaken at all Noida-Greater Noida Metro premises and inside the trains for prevention of coronavirus, officials said on Friday. Special focus is on cleanliness of areas of publi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020