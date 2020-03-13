Left Menu
Development News Edition

TRAU take on Real Kashmir in mid-table clash as battle for 2nd spot heats up

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 19:00 IST
TRAU take on Real Kashmir in mid-table clash as battle for 2nd spot heats up

Hosts Real Kashmir FC come up against Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC in the I-League here on Saturday as the battle for a runner-up finish heats up. Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan have already won the title.

The Snow Leopards lie fourth in the league with 22 points from 15 games while TRAU are fifth with the same number of points, but having played two games more. Nothing but a win will satisfy both sides on Saturday. Real Kashmir's Scottish coach David Robertson was taking things one day at a time.

"Even though I feel we had a very inconsistent season, we still find ourselves in with a shout for second place, but almost every team is eyeing that position. We still have five games left and it will be tough, such is the competitiveness and standard of the league." Real Kashmir's performance at home has been disappointing this season as they have notched up three wins out of seven games and lost two. The upcoming match will be their fifth on the bounce at home and they go into the game having been beaten by East Bengal in the previous encounter.

TRAU, on the other hand, will be buoyed by their win at home in their last clash against Indian Arrows. That was their second win in as many games after having beaten former Champions Churchill Brothers. Their captain Princewill Emeka, who has struck three times this season, said, "We have started to get things together again and we know that if we keep doing the right things, we have it in us to beat any team in this league. We are going to go with the attitude of winning three points." The home side will be hamstrung on the day with two key contributors in Danish Farooq and, more importantly, Kallum Higgingbotham having to miss out due to suspensions, an advantage TRAU will look to drive home..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Bosnia charges two men with fighting for Islamic State

Two Bosnian Muslim men were charged with terrorism offences on Friday, over accusations they fought for Islamic State in Syria, the Bosnian state prosecutors office said. The men were part of a group of seven flown back to Bosnia from Syria...

Lufthansa to apply for German state aid

German flagship carrier Lufthansa is planning to request state aid from several governments to weather the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday. Chief Executive Carsten Spohr told staff in an internal...

Series cancellation comes as dampener for UPCA

It was a different kind of challenge to host an international match before empty stands but the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association UPCA officials tried to stay motivated. However, the cancellation of the three-match ODI series between India ...

Ukraine reports first death from novel coronavirus

Ukraine on Friday reported its first death from the coronavirus as authorities said the country was closing its borders to foreigners in a bid to keep the pandemic at bayA woman who was diagnosed with the coronavirus yesterday... has died, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020