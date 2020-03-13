Left Menu
India gets easy draw, to clash with Finland in next away Davis Cup tie

  Updated: 13-03-2020 22:18 IST
  Created: 13-03-2020 22:18 IST
In a favourable draw, India on Friday were pitted against Finland for their Davis Cup World Group I tie in September. India had lost 1-3 to Croatia in the Davis Cup Qualifiers while Finland beat Mexico 3-2 in World Group Play-Offs. It's an easy draw for India since none of Finland's singles player features in top-100. Emil Ruusuvuori, ranked 101, is their best player while others are not even in top-400.

Henri Kontinen is ranked 30 in the ATP doubles chart. "Yes, it's a favourable draw for us. But in Davis Cup World Group, no team is easy. We have enough time to prepare, I am sure will qualify for next stage," India captain Rohit Rajpal told PTI. The winner of the tie, scheduled for September 18-19/19-20 will advance to the Davis Cup Qualifiers..

