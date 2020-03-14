Left Menu
Broncos pick up option of LB Miller, tag S Simmons

Broncos pick up option of LB Miller, tag S Simmons

The Denver Broncos announced Friday that they picked up a contract option on star linebacker Von Miller and placed the franchise tag on safety Justin Simmons. Options were also picked up on linebacker Todd Davis and kicker Brandon McManus.

In the case of Miller, the Broncos picked up the $6 million option on Miller's $17.5 million salary for 2020. The club had until Wednesday to exercise the option. The eight-time Pro Bowler is entering the fifth season of a six-year, $114.5 million deal. Miller's eight sacks in 15 games in 2019 were the second fewest of his nine-year career.

Miller, who turns 31 later this month, has 106 sacks in 135 games (all starts) with the Broncos. As for Simmons, general manager John Elway called the tag a "placeholder" and said the team would continue to pursue a long-term deal with Simmons before the July 15 deadline.

"We remain focused on reaching a long-term contract agreement with Justin, and he's a big priority for us," Elway said in a statement. "This is a placeholder in that process and our goal is the same - to make sure that Justin is a Bronco for a long time." Simmons had four interceptions in 16 starts for the Broncos last season and played every defensive snap. He was named second-team All-Pro. Simmons has 11 career interceptions in 58 games (48 starts).

Davis is entering the final season of a three-year, $15 million contract. The 27-year-old has topped 100 tackles in back-to-back seasons and had a career-high 134 in 2019. McManus is heading into the final campaign of a three-year, $11.25 million deal. The 28-year-old connected on 29 of 34 field goals last season with the makes being one shy of his career high set in 2015.

--Field Level Media

