Red Sox CEO: Hopes remain for 162-game season

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 06:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 06:24 IST
Major League Baseball still has an eye on a full 162-game regular season, despite the late start prompted by the coronavirus-related shutdown earlier this week, according to Boston Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy. A tweet from The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham cites Kennedy as saying the missed games would be tacked on to the end of the regular season, which had been set for Sept. 27. Other options would including playing the games at smaller venues, or playing them before no spectators at all.

Kennedy's comments came even though MLB has no set starting date for the season. With two weeks to go before the scheduled start of the regular season, MLB imposed a four-week shutdown on Thursday, which would cover the final two weeks of spring training and the first two weeks of the regular season.

Kennedy also acknowledged that completing a full season would be increasingly difficult if the shutdown expands beyond those first two weeks. The inactivity is geared toward limiting the spread of the virus, which has been labeled a global pandemic, by canceling events that would draw crowds in the thousands or tens of thousands.

More than 5,000 people have died from the virus, among more than 130,000 cases worldwide. A way to limit the number of spectators would be to play major league games in the smaller spring training ballparks in Florida and Arizona, according to Abraham. He also tweeted that MLB has discussed playing games with no fans in attendance at all.

