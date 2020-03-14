Left Menu
Development News Edition

Antetokounmpo pledges USD 100,000 for idled arena workers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 09:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 09:51 IST
Antetokounmpo pledges USD 100,000 for idled arena workers

NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo on Friday pledged USD 100,000 for workers at the Milwaukee Bucks' FiServ Forum that will lose wages during coronavirus pandemic. The hourly wage workers will take a big hit from the shut-down of the NBA and other sports leagues, along with cancellations of concerts as public health officials caution that large gatherings can hasten the spread of COVID-19.

"It's bigger than basketball!" Antetokounmpo tweeted. "And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family's lives and my teammates lives easier. "Me and my family pledge to donate USD 100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together!" Antetokounmpo's pledge comes a day after Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love committed USD 100,000 to the team's arena workers and support staff.

"I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities," Love said, adding that moral support was just as important as financial in such a time of tension. Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller vowed to help, and Mark Cuban, billionarie owner of the Dallas Mavericks said the team had already come up with plans to compensate hourly employees "as if they worked" for the first four "would-have-been" Mavs games.

Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler and the Philadelphia 76ers also said they were looking into ways to assist their arena associates idled by the shut down. AFP KHS KHS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Trump, Democrats reach deal on coronavirus aid

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he backed a coronavirus aid package hammered out with Democrats that would provide free testing and paid sick leave for workers, raising hopes that Congress can quickly pass the multi-billion dolla...

Canada shuts Parliament, Trudeau in quarantine, no travel

Canada shut down Parliament and advised against all nonessential travel outside the country while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau governed remotely from his home, in self-imposed quarantine after his wife tested positive for the new coronavir...

Rugby-Super Rugby competition in jeopardy due to NZ travel curbs

The Super Rugby competition has been thrown into doubt midway through the season after New Zealand imposed fresh travel restrictions aimed at combating the spread of the coronavirus. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturda...

Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra rise to 19

With two more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the number of infected individuals in the state has gone up to 19, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday. The two new cases were reported from Mumbai and Ah...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020