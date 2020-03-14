From cricket to football: List of Indian sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak
Professional sports have been brought to a virtual standstill due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Here's a list of sports events affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in India:
CRICKET:
- Start of Indian Premier League postponed from March 29 to April 15. Delhi government bans all sporting activity for a month.
- ODI series between India and South Africa called off.
- All domestic games suspended.
- Ranji Trophy final on March 13 to be played without spectators.
- Road Safety World Series from March 7-22 in Mumbai and Pune canceled.
FOOTBALL:
- Indian Super League final between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC in Goa on March 14 to be held in an empty stadium.
- All football tournaments suspended till March 31.
- FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Qatar in Bhubaneswar on March 26 postponed.
- FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Afghanistan on June 9 in Kolkata postponed.
- The final round of Santosh Trophy matches in Aizawl from April 14-27 postponed.
- Remaining 28 matches of I-League to be played in empty stadiums.
ATHLETICS:
- Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championships to be held in Bhopal from April 6-8 postponed.
BADMINTON:
- India Open in New Delhi suspended till April 12.
BASKETBALL:
- FIBA 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament from March 18 to 22 in Bengaluru postponed.
CHESS:
- All national tournaments postponed till May 31.
GOLF:
- India Open from March 19-22 in New Delhi postponed.
- All tournaments of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) from March 16 postponed indefinitely.
MOTOR SPORTS:
- South India Rally, which doubles up as the opening round of FIA Asia-Pacific Championship, to be held without spectators from March 20-22 in Chennai.
PARA SPORTS:
- All national and state championships postponed till April 15.
SHOOTING:
- ISSF World Cup for Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun in New Delhi March 15-25 postponed.
TENNIS:
- All domestic tournament canceled.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.