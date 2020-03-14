Reports: Rangers sign 2018 first-rounder Miller

The New York Rangers signed the 2018 first-round pick K'Andre Miller to a three-year, entry-level contract, multiple outlets reported. Terms were not disclosed.

The 20-year-old defenseman finished his 2019-20 sophomore season at Wisconsin with seven goals and 11 assists in 36 games. Miller's season highlights included scoring two goals against Merrimack on Oct. 12 and a six-game point streak from Nov. 15 to Dec. 1. He was one of four Badgers who represented Team USA at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Miller was the 22nd overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. --Field Level Media

