Report: Bills re-sign TE Croom to one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills re-signed tight end, Jason Croom, to a one-year deal, ESPN's Field Yates reported Saturday. Croom, 26, spent the 2019 season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Undrafted out of Tennessee in 2017, he led Buffalo's tight ends with 22 catches for 259 yards in 2018. He played in 15 games (three starts) and had one touchdown. The 6-foot-5, 246-pound Croom adds depth at the position behind Dawson Knox, a 2019 third-round pick who started 11 of his 15 games as a rookie.

--Field Level Media

