Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yankees vote to remain in Tampa as a team

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 22:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 21:54 IST
Yankees vote to remain in Tampa as a team
Major League Baseball on Thursday canceled the rest of spring training and delayed the opening of the 2020 season for at least two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. Image Credit: Twitter (@Yankees)

The New York Yankees will stay together as a team in Tampa, Fla., to prepare for the 2020 season. The players were presented with three options -- return to their homes, return to New York or stay at their spring training site in Tampa -- and voted unanimously to remain in Florida, team player rep Zack Britton said, per the New York Post.

Major League Baseball on Thursday canceled the rest of spring training and delayed the opening of the 2020 season for at least two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. "They gave us the option of what we wanted to do. We decided as a team we wanted to stay here and continue working out and getting ready for whenever the season is," Britton said. "It was unanimous. Everyone wants to stay here and get ready to go for when the season starts back."

Despite the MLB shutdown, the team is serious about its championship potential, Britton said, per the Post. "Guys are here to win. Guys are here to win a World Series. Whether or not we have a chance at it this year guys want to be ready for when that opportunity comes," the left-hander said. "I was happy to know we are all pulling in the same direction. We have a great clubhouse and guys want to stick it out here. They could have easily decided to go home and be with their families and they decided we want to stick together."

Owner Hal Steinbrenner said the team will have access to the training facility, Britton said, adding MLB and the players association are working together to create guidelines for the teams and players. "I would say that on a daily basis moving forward, as we just recently experienced, things will continue to change and evolve and we will adjust accordingly," general manager Brian Cashman said on a conference call. "As we move forward, our facility will be available and we shall provide support for players that choose to be here with informal abilities to allow them to get some work in at various times during the day."

The facility has been cleaned repeatedly, and doctors are on-site, Britton said. "I don't think anybody feels scared of us getting the coronavirus and if we do, we will combat it," he said.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Annual Tillman race to go on, virtually

The 16th Annual Pats Run, which raises money for the Pat Tillman Foundation, will go on this year -- with a twist. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 4.2-mile race wont be run on the streets of Tempe, Ariz., as planned, on April 18. I...

Yes Bank reports Rs 18,564-crore loss for December quarter; capital buffers plummet to below regulatory mandates.

Yes Bank reports Rs 18,564-crore loss for December quarter capital buffers plummet to below regulatory mandates....

Naxal couple, with Rs 13 lakh reward, surrenders in C'garh

A Naxal couple with a collective reward of Rs 13 lakh on their heads on Saturday surrendered in Chhattisgarhs Rajnandgaon district, police said. Gaindsingh Kovachi 35 and his wife Ramsheela Dhurve 22 turned themselves in before senior polic...

Reds P Bauer to plan, stream sandlot-style game

No spring training doesnt mean no baseball for Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer. The outspoken Reds right-hander is part of a group of big-leaguers planning to play a sandlot baseball game -- and stream it to viewers -- on Saturday.Righ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020