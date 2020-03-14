Lions re-sign long snapper Muhlbach for 17th season

The Detroit Lions re-signed long snapper, Don Muhlbach, for a 17th season on Saturday. Muhlbach, 38, has held the role since 2004 and ranks second in franchise history with 244 games played.

Muhlbach was selected to the Pro Bowl during the 2012 and 2018 seasons. He enters 2020 with an active streak of 162 consecutive games played, dating back to Week 16 of the 2009 season.

Only kicker Jason Hanson has appeared in more games for Detroit with 327 from 1992-2012. --Field Level Media

