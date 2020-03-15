Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tsvetana Pironkova announces return to professional tennis

Former Wimbledon semifinalist Tsvetana Pironkova has announced her plans to return to international tennis after a break of three years.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Plovdiv
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 12:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 12:16 IST
Tsvetana Pironkova announces return to professional tennis
Tennis player Tsvetana Pironkova. Image Credit: ANI

Former Wimbledon semifinalist Tsvetana Pironkova has announced her plans to return to international tennis after a break of three years. The highest-ranked Bulgarian played her last match at Wimbledon in 2017. The 32-year-old later gave birth to a son in March 2018.

"For the past three months, I have been intensively training in order to compete at a professional level again," Pironkova wrote in an Instagram post. "It wasn't an easy decision, considering the extent of the challenge. There are many circumstances that I need to take into account, but what matters the most is that I have the love and full support of my family," she added.

In the year 2010, Pironkova became the first woman from Bulgaria to reach a Grand Slam semifinal in nearly 20 years after she qualified in the final four of Wimbledon. She also attained a career-high ranking of World No.31 in 2010.

"I will soon share with you a short schedule of the tournaments that I am planning to play," she further said. Pironkova also owns the current Bulgarian record for singles wins in Fed Cup (22). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Chile quarantines 1,300 aboard two cruise ships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Australian sevens players tested for coronavirus, HQ disinfected

Rugby Australia RA locked down its headquarters to be disinfected after two members of the national rugby sevens programme were tested for the coronavirus. RA said the players had attended the high performance centre at its Moore Park headq...

Positive coronavirus cases rises to 107 in India

With 14 new positive cases of coronavirus, Indias tally has reached 107, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The victims include foreign nationals, the Centre further stated.Notably, a couple of states such a...

WRAPUP 1-Lockdowns, self-isolation and entry bans imposed to fight global coronavirus spread

France and Spain joined Italy in imposing lockdowns on tens of millions of people, Australia ordered self-isolation of arriving foreigners, and Argentina and El Salvadore extended entry bans as the world sought to contain the spreading coro...

Twenty passengers, including UK national who tested

positive for coronovirus, of Dubai-bound flight from Kochidetained Flight leaves with others. Airport official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020