Reports: Colts, QB Rivers agree to one-year deal

The Indianapolis Colts and free-agent quarterback Philip Rivers agreed to a one-year, $25 million contract multiple outlets reported Tuesday. The report comes on the heels of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady tweeting a goodbye to New England and the Carolina Panthers granting Cam Newton permission to seek a trade.

Rivers, like Brady, played his entire career with one franchise to this point. The 38-year-old was selected No. 4 overall in the 2004 NFL Draft by the New York Giants and immediately traded to the then-San Diego Chargers on draft day, for No. 1 overall pick Eli Manning.

Manning announced his retirement earlier this offseason. Brady, 42, plans to play at least one more season. Rivers has 59,271 passing yards (sixth all-time) and 397 touchdowns (also sixth all-time) in 228 career games (224 starts). He has started every game since taking over as the starter in San Diego in 2006 following the departure of Drew Brees to New Orleans.

Rivers is 123-101 as a starter, leading the Chargers to the playoffs six times and going 5-6 in the postseason. After going 12-4 in 2018 -- their second season in Los Angeles -- the Chargers were 5-11 last season as Rivers struggles to an 88.5 passer rating, the third-worst of his career. Rivers is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, tied with tight end Antonio Gates for second among Chargers. Linebacker Junior Seau made it to 12 Pro Bowls.

The addition of Rivers could leave incumbent Colts starter, Jacoby Brissett, in limbo. Brissett signed a two-year, $30 million contract with the Colts one the eve of the regular season in 2019 after expected starter Andrew Luck announced his sudden retirement.

