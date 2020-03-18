Boxing-Roger Mayweather, mentor to nephew Floyd, dead at 58
Roger Mayweather, trainer to nephew and champion boxer Floyd Mayweather, has died at 58, U.S. media reported on Tuesday. Before becoming a legendary cornerman, the Grand Rapids, Michigan native was a champion in his own right.
"The Black Mamba" held the WBA and lineal super featherweight titles in the mid-1980s and the WBC light welterweight title later that same decade. He held the IBO light welterweight title and IBO welterweight titles in the mid-1990s and finished with a 59-13 professional record.
He first began working with Floyd in the late 1990s and over 12 years helped shape him into one of the best pound-for-pound boxers of all time, amassing an unblemished 50-0 record. No cause of death has been released.
The loss of Roger is the second major blow to Floyd this month. Last week his ex-girlfriend and the mother of three of his children, Josie Harris, was found dead inside a car in her driveway in Valencia, California.
Floyd responded by posting a series of photos of the couple on Instagram as a tribute to her.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Floyd Mayweather
- WBA
- Michigan
- WBC
- Valencia
- California
ALSO READ
Soccer-Lampard hails 'throwback' Chelsea midfielder Gilmour
Battleground Michigan seen as last stand for Bernie Sanders
Biden hopes to continue momentum in key Michigan primary
On the trail: Biden, Sanders make their case to Michigan ahead of Tuesday vote
Biden is backed by former presidential rival Booker on eve of Michigan vote