Reports: Witten agrees to one-year deal with Raiders

Veteran tight end Jason Witten agreed to a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. ESPN reported Witten could earn up to $4.75 million.

The 37-year-old Witten spent 16 of the past 17 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He ranks fourth in NFL history with 1,215 career receptions and 19th with 12,977 receiving yards. Witten retired after the 2017 season and was an analyst for Monday Night Football on ESPN in 2018. He unretired to play for the Cowboys last season and caught 63 passes for 529 yards and four touchdowns.

The 11-time Pro Bowl selection has topped 1,000 receiving yards four times during his career. He's also caught more than 90 passes four times, topped by a career-best 110 in 2012. Witten has 72 career touchdown receptions in 255 games (245 starts) since breaking in with the Cowboys in 2003.

The Raiders are also on the verge of adding another former Dallas player in defensive tackle Maliek Collins, according to ESPN. Collins is a fit for the Las Vegas defense with former Dallas defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli in charge of the team's defensive line.

Collins, who turns 25 on April 8, had 20 tackles and four sacks while starting all 16 games last season. Overall, he has 84 tackles and 14.5 sacks in 61 career games (55 starts).

