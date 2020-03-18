Report: NFL deals could be delayed due to lack of physicals

While NFL teams are making deals at a rapid pace, the time frame for trades and free agent contracts to be finalized could be slowed significantly due to complications related to the coronavirus pandemic. According to a league memo obtained Tuesday by NFL.com's Tom Pelissero, "clubs should consider including contingency language in trade agreements to account for a scenario where a player is unable to take and pass a physical."

The league also is prohibiting teams from announcing free agent acquisitions that are agreed to but not finalized pending the player passing a physical exam. Only completed contracts may be announced. Thus, when the league's new business year commences Wednesday at 4 p.m. EDT, there likely won't be the usual array of signing announcements. The NFL and the NFL Players Association on Monday agreed to ban players and team representatives from traveling for meetings regarding free agent moves, and players are barred from entering team facilities through the end of March.

Pelissero reported that teams making trades could ask players to undergo a physical near their home, "but some teams aren't comfortable with that." It is unclear whether the availability of physical exams will be impacted by the health-care system's full-time response to the pandemic.

The new regulations could put on hold numerous league-changing transactions, including the trade of DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans to the Arizona Cardinals, Tom Brady's reported move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philip Rivers' reported deal with the Indianapolis Colts, and Teddy Bridgewater's reported move to the Carolina Panthers. --Field Level Media

