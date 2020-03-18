Raiders reportedly agree to terms with LB Nassib

The Las Vegas Raiders added yet another defensive piece during free agency, agreeing to terms with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Carl Nassib on a three-year deal, according to multiple reports Tuesday. Numerous media outlets reported the deal to be worth $25 million ($17 million guaranteed), with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport stating on Twitter that the deal has a maximum value of $28 million.

The Raiders have been among the more active teams, especially on defense, over the past two days of the NFL's open negotiation window, with free agenct signings allowed to become official starting Wednesday at 4 p.m. EDT. On Tuesday alone, Las Vegas agreed to sign three other newcomers on defense -- linebacker Cory Littleton, safety Jeff Heath and defensive tackle Maliek Collins -- one day after adding another linebacker, Nick Kwiatkoski. Nassib, who turns 27 next month, brings head coach Jon Gruden a player who can play both linebacker and defensive end. He played primarily on the defensive line for his first three seasons (with Cleveland in 2016 and '17 and Tampa Bay in 2018), breaking through in 2018 and recording a career-high 6.5 sacks in 15 games (nine starts).

Last season, Nassib shifted to linebacker in the Buccaneers' 3-4 scheme after Week 3, and he notched six sacks in his 14 games (eight starts). He finished the 2019 season with 34 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits. For his four-year career, Nassib has 115 career tackles (31 for loss) with 18 sacks, 11 passes defensed and three forced fumbles.

--Field Level Media

