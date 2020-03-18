Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wimbledon still planning for play despite virus mayhem

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 10:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 10:02 IST
Wimbledon still planning for play despite virus mayhem

Wimbledon organisers are still planning to play the Grand Slam this year, despite the coronavirus chaos that led the French Open to be pushed back until September. Wimbledon is scheduled to run from June 29 to July 12, but All England Club chiefs are aware the sporting schedule has been decimated by the deadly pandemic.

French Open bosses on Tuesday revealed the clay-court event will move from its scheduled spring slot to September. The year's second Grand Slam was due to begin on May 24, but will now run from September 20 to October 4.

A roof has been installed over Roland Garros' centre court, Philippe Chatrier, with floodlights on the three other main courts, enabling play to go on later. Wimbledon remain hopeful that play at the grass-court tournament will be able to go ahead if the spread of the virus is slowed.

But Richard Lewis, chief executive of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, insisted they would put public safety first. "At the heart of our decision-making is our commitment to the health and safety of our members, staff, and the public, and we are grateful to the government and public health authorities for their advice and support," Lewis said.

"While we continue to plan for The Championships at this time, it remains a continuously evolving situation and we will act responsibly, in the best interests of wider society. "We thank all of our members, staff, players, partners, contractors and the public for their patience and trust as we continue to navigate this unprecedented global challenge."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Every worker will receive support through coronavirus crisis - UK PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday his government would bring forward new measures to support workers and protect private renters from being evicted from their homes because of coronavirus.Johnson said Britain was also s...

ANALYSIS-From food to tech, coronavirus to spur urban planning rethink

The coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the planet will force city authorities and planners to more seriously consider factors such as population density, technology, food security, and inadequate housing, urban experts said.As of Wednesda...

French Open date change over virus rocks tennis

The global tennis calendar has been thrown into further chaos after a decision by French Open organisers to postpone the Grand Slam, with players and rival tournaments critical of the apparently unilateral move. The event at Roland Garros, ...

Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) clears acquisition of 83 Tejas aircraft for IAF: Sources.

Defence Acquisition Council DAC clears acquisition of 83 Tejas aircraft for IAF Sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020