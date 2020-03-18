Left Menu
Development News Edition

UEFA to reschedule women's Euro 2021, Nations League finals

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 10:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 10:07 IST
UEFA to reschedule women's Euro 2021, Nations League finals
UEFA logo Image Credit: ANI

The women's 2021 European Championship and next year's Nations League finals will both be rescheduled for a later date after Euro 2020 was postponed by 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, UEFA said. Both tournaments were due to take place in June and July next year, with the latter being held in England, but the move by European football's governing body means neither competition will clash with the rearranged men's European Championship.

The latter competition, to be played in 12 different cities across the continent with the semi-finals and final in London, will now take place from June 11 to July 11 next year, UEFA said earlier in the day, although those dates are not yet officially confirmed. The women's Euro was scheduled to run from July 7 to August 1 next year, with the final also at Wembley.

In addition to those tournaments, the 2021 Under-21 European Championship, due to be staged in Slovenia and Hungary, has also been postponed. The announcements were made as UEFA said it had agreed on a course of action following a series of crisis meetings on Tuesday involving the European Club Association, the European Leagues body representing nearly a thousand clubs in 29 countries, and also the players' union FIFPro.

A statement said that "the parties consider it is their duty to take a responsible lead in developing a united European approach in response to the global pandemic". Europe has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, with France on Tuesday joining Italy and Spain in applying strict lockdown measures and European leaders also planning to ban all non-essential travel into the continent.

The club season has been frozen across Europe, with league campaigns still having around two months to run and the Champions League and Europa League having ground to a halt at the last-16 stage. UEFA did not reveal a specific way forward for those tournaments but said that they had made "a commitment" to finish all domestic and club competitions by June 30, "should the situation improve and resuming playing be appropriate and prudent enough." Play-off matches to decide the final four berths at the European Championship, which were initially due to be played this month, have now been provisionally penciled in for June, "subject to a review of the situation".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Every worker will receive support through coronavirus crisis - UK PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday his government would bring forward new measures to support workers and protect private renters from being evicted from their homes because of coronavirus.Johnson said Britain was also s...

ANALYSIS-From food to tech, coronavirus to spur urban planning rethink

The coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the planet will force city authorities and planners to more seriously consider factors such as population density, technology, food security, and inadequate housing, urban experts said.As of Wednesda...

French Open date change over virus rocks tennis

The global tennis calendar has been thrown into further chaos after a decision by French Open organisers to postpone the Grand Slam, with players and rival tournaments critical of the apparently unilateral move. The event at Roland Garros, ...

Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) clears acquisition of 83 Tejas aircraft for IAF: Sources.

Defence Acquisition Council DAC clears acquisition of 83 Tejas aircraft for IAF Sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020